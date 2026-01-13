In Michigan, more than 1.5 million people face the prospect of food insecurity, an inability to provide nutritional meals for themselves and their families.Nearly 19.1% of the state’s children and 16.5% of Michiganders over 60 don’t have consistent access to healthy food. To make matters worse, a federal government shutdown in October and November of 2025 forced millions of the state’s SNAP recipients to seek out other forms of sustenance.

In December 2025, Michigan Public encouraged donors to forego typical fund drive thank-you gifts (such as mugs and tote bags) and designate the money the station spends on those gifts to support the Food Bank Council of Michigan. The Michigan Public Meals for Michigan Hunger Challenge was featured on the third day of the station’s December fund drive and provided 37,950 meals for our neighbors across the state.