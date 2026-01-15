Interviews from Michigan Public about SNAP losses

Emmalynne French is a young woman in Grand Rapids who's unsure what the changes in SNAP benefits will mean for her.

Emmalynne French.mp3 Listen • 5:36

Carrie Williams, a single mom from West Michigan shares her story of working multiple jobs and trying to feed her teenagers while on SNAP benefits

williams.mp3 Listen • 12:00

MP reporter MJP accompanies West Michigan mom Lindsay Winkler to the grocery store as she makes tough food decisions for her family.

winkler.mp3 Listen • 11:59

AJ Fossel is the executive director of Community Food Club, a non-profit working to help folks in Kent County get the food security they need: