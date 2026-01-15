Interviews from Michigan Public about SNAP losses
Emmalynne French is a young woman in Grand Rapids who's unsure what the changes in SNAP benefits will mean for her.
Carrie Williams, a single mom from West Michigan shares her story of working multiple jobs and trying to feed her teenagers while on SNAP benefits
MP reporter MJP accompanies West Michigan mom Lindsay Winkler to the grocery store as she makes tough food decisions for her family.
AJ Fossel is the executive director of Community Food Club, a non-profit working to help folks in Kent County get the food security they need:
