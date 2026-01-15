© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Interviews from Michigan Public about SNAP losses

Michigan Public | By Michigan Public
Published January 15, 2026 at 3:59 PM EST

Emmalynne French is a young woman in Grand Rapids who's unsure what the changes in SNAP benefits will mean for her.

Emmalynne French.mp3

Carrie Williams, a single mom from West Michigan shares her story of working multiple jobs and trying to feed her teenagers while on SNAP benefits

williams.mp3

MP reporter MJP accompanies West Michigan mom Lindsay Winkler to the grocery store as she makes tough food decisions for her family.

winkler.mp3

AJ Fossel is the executive director of Community Food Club, a non-profit working to help folks in Kent County get the food security they need:

Fossil.mp3
Michigan Public
See stories by Michigan Public