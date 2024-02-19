Join Michigan Public Reads to discuss "fresh and provocative" novel, Come and Get It

Michigan Public’s book club, Michigan Public Reads, has announced its next featured book: Come and Get It by Kiley Reid, author of Such a Fun Age and a professor at the University of Michigan.

From Penguin Publishing Group, Come and Get it is described as "a fresh and intimate portrait of desire, consumption, and reckless abandon, Come and Get It is a tension-filled story about money, indiscretion, and bad behavior—and the highly anticipated new novel by acclaimed and award-winning author Kiley Reid."

We'll be discussing the book Thursday, March 7, 7 p.m., at Venue by 4M at 1919 S Industrial Hwy Ann Arbor, MI 48104. There will also be the opportunity to join us via Zoom. Click here to register for the event!

Join our next discussion! Thursday, March 7, 7 p.m.

Venue by 4M

1919 S Industrial Hwy

Ann Arbor, MI 48104



Zoom option also available Learn More

Author Kiley Reid will join criminal justice reporter Briana Rice, and other Michigan Public staff members in Ann Arbor for a conversation about the book.

This event is open to the public and readers are encouraged to join. There will also be a Zoom option for statewide listeners. While we encourage those joining the discussion to have read the book, we also welcome non-readers to come and connect with other Michigan Public listeners. The next selection for the Michigan Public Reads book club will also be announced at the end of the evening.

Previous books read and discussed by Michigan Public Reads wereJemele Hill's Uphill, Kelsey Ronan's Chevy in the Hole, and Angeline Boulley's Firekeeper's Daughter.

About Michigan Public Reads

Throughout the year, Michigan Public Reads will be featuring books with Michigan connections. The goal of Michigan Public Reads is to share our love of books with fellow readers — and develop deeper connections with readers across Michigan. You can learn more what to expect from our events here.

To join Michigan Radio Reads and get updates on future books and events, click here.

Thank you to our Michigan Radio Reads book club partner: Grand Rapids Public Library. Thank you to our event host, Venue by 4M.