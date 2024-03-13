A "museum without walls" finds a home in Washtenaw County

There’s a new home for the African American Historical and Cultural Museum of Washtenaw County

Founded in 1993 as a "museum without walls", the new permanent headquarters is the Byrd Center - a historic farmhouse property in Ann Arbor.

The Byrd Center was previously owned by David R. and Letitia J. Byrd.

David Byrd was one of the first prominent African-American architects in Ann Arbor, and a founding faculty member at Washtenaw Community College,

Letitia Byrd, an experienced educator and the first recipient of the Ann Arbor News Citizen of the Year Award in 1997, is one of the African American Historical and Cultural Museum’s founding members.

The Song Foundation approved a grant of $150,000 that was matched by the foundation’s co-founders Linh and Dug Song.

Khalilah Burt Gaston, Song Foundation executive director says the acquisition is twofold “... the acquisition of the building will help ensure right that the museum has a permanent location, but also will continue to curate the legacy the Byrd’s, which we think was just vitally important as well.”

She adds, “The goal of the Song Foundation is to invest in ideas and people and organizations in southeastern Michigan that amplify equity and joy and power and prosperity.”

The center is expected to open to the public in the fall.