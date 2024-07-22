Join Michigan Public Reads to discuss "finely crafted mystery" novel, Deus X

Michigan Public’s book club, Michigan Public Reads, has announced its next featured book: Deus X by Lansing native Stephen Mack Jones.

From Penguin Random House, Deus X is described as "a finely crafted mystery; a slow burn that crackles with suspense and intrigue." The premise follows Detroit ex-cop August Snow as he puts his life on the line to protect a friend from modern-day Templars sworn to protect the name of the Catholic church at all costs. Snow grapples with his own ideas about his faith and his chosen family in this action-packed fourth installment in the Hammett Prize–winning series.

We'll be discussing the book Wednesday, August 21, at 7 p.m. at 27th Letter Books, 3546 Michigan Ave., Detroit. Author Stephen Mack Jones will join the weekend morning host and producer for All Things Considered, Katheryne Friske, and other Michigan Public staff members in Detroit for a conversation about the book.

You can register for the event here, and find your own copy of the book here.

This event is open to the public and readers are encouraged to join. There will also be a Zoom option for statewide listeners. While we encourage those joining the discussion to have read the book, we also welcome non-readers to come and connect with other Michigan Public listeners.

Previous books read and discussed by Michigan Public Reads were Jemele Hill's Uphill, Kelsey Ronan's Chevy in the Hole, Angeline Boulley's Firekeeper's Daughter, Kiley Reid's Come and Get It, and Katie Williams' My Murder.

About Michigan Public Reads

Throughout the year, Michigan Public Reads will be featuring books with Michigan connections. The goal of Michigan Public Reads is to share our love of books with fellow readers — and develop deeper connections with readers across Michigan. You can learn more what to expect from our events here.

To join Michigan Public Reads and get updates on future books and events, click here.