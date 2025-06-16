© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
red banner that reads "public media is under threat. here's how you can help." it contains logos for michigan public and protect my public media.

The end comes this week for what remains of a Flint landmark

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published June 16, 2025 at 4:21 PM EDT
The Oak Park Methodist Episcopal Church was built in the early 1900’s. financed by some of Flint’s auto industry pioneers. A 2023 fire, started accidently, destroyed most of the historic Neo-Gothic church, after many years of decline and neglect.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
The Oak Park Methodist Episcopal Church was built in the early 1900’s. financed by some of Flint’s auto industry pioneers.
A 2023 fire, started accidently, destroyed most of the historic Neo-Gothic church, after many years of decline and neglect.

An historic church in downtown Flint is falling to the wrecking ball this week.

The Oak Park Methodist Episcopal Church was built in the early 1900’s, financed by some of Flint’s auto industry pioneers.

A 2023 fire, started accidently, destroyed most of the historic Neo-Gothic church, after many years of decline and neglect.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said now the old church is an example of Flint’s blight problem.

“We continue to move blighted structures to be able to make way for new structures….for residential homes…for commercia development,” Neeley told reporters Monday.

The city plans to salvage a piece of history from the old Neo-Gothic church.

Ed Taylor, the City of Flint's Chief of Staff, said the church’s large brass bell will be removed from the belfry before the structure is brought down.

“This bell goes back for a hundred years in this community,” said Taylor, though he admits there’s no firm plan for what to do with the bell.

But first, the massive bell has to be removed from its perch, about four and half stories up in a building left unstable from a fire and exposure to the elements.

Broc Edwards is the president of SC Environmental Services, the company that’s tearing down what’s left of the century old church building.

He’s optimistic his team can remove the bell safely.

“There are always unknowns that come up in demolition,” said Edwards. “But we feel good about the opportunity.”

Edwards said they plans to use debris from demolishing other parts of the building to construct a ramp up to the bell tower to make it easier to safety remove the bell.
Tags
Arts & Life flint blightflint citysheldon neeley
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody