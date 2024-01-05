© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Be careful what you wish for

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published January 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
John Auchter for Michigan Radio

Word on the street is that certain members of the Michigan Republican Party are aiming to oust their current chair, Kristina Karamo. They called a meeting to plan it. Karamo supporters say the meeting was not properly called. Karamo says she has no intentions of resigning. It will likely all end up in court.

This may not be the most Trumpian thing you've ever read, but it is pretty darn emblematic of the GOP in the Trump era — infighting, name-calling, legal threats, money issues, possible bankruptcy, blaming the "deep state" and "fake news" for problems you created.

Well, I suppose that when you elect a Trump protégé to lead your state party, you shouldn't be surprised by the results. As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for because you just might get it.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
