Auchter's Art: What's the motivation?

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published April 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

I don't think Governor Whitmer actually regrets repealing the 1931 Michigan law defining abortion access that could have very well become active law after Roe v. Wade was overturned. But — you know what? — it really shouldn't matter what I think Whitmer thinks.

In fact, we would all be much better off if we spent less time trying to imagine the motivations of candidates and elected officials.

I believe getting rid of that zombie law was the right thing to do, specifically from a women's health point of view. You may have a different position. That's fine. We both then should do our best to learn about the issue, understand it, and vote accordingly — and not be trying to use our votes to effect some sort of strategic outcome.

Arizona did not successfully remove its even more ancient and draconian abortion law, and now it is the actual law in that state. This is an inconvenience for Donald Trump and his campaign. But it's women and families who will suffer the real-life consequences. Learn about that, understand it, and vote accordingly.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
