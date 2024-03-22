Auchter's Art: Why lie?

Every once in a while I like to remind people (including myself) that it may not be entirely the fault of politicians that they are the way they are. I mean, this in no way excuses the Mitch McConnells of our world for being such loathsome Mitch McConnells. But it can't always be easy dealing with our not quite achievable expectations.

I'll leave it at that. Next week, back to holding politicians accountable.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.