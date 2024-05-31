© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Bridging the gap

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published May 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

The Gordie Howe Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor (aka, South Detroit) is nearly complete! Well, the last piece of bridge deck will soon be in place, but it won't be fully operational till the end of next summer. Still, it's quite a milestone. And quite a visual metaphor to see the last gap between the two sides at last filled.

The bridge is very much about what America aspires to be: open, welcoming, engaging. Developing commerce, building relationships, free trade. Whereas the various walls and obstacles on our southern border reveal our darker inclinations: closed, hostile, dismissive. Limiting commerce, straining relationships, taxing trade.

Realistically, we want to land somewhere in the middle, much like that last piece of decking. We should be as open as possible to growth while being mindful that the rest of the world does not necessarily play by the same rules.

We should also factor in the costs. For instance, Canada is paying the entire bill for the construction of the Gordie Howe Bridge — Mexico never has and never will pay for walls (despite what certain people say).

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
