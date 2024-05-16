Stateside Podcast: Building the Gordie Howe Bridge

Longtime Michiganders might recall former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm's push for a new bridge between Detroit and Windsor. Following in her footsteps, Governor Rick Snyder also advocated for a new bridge, despite political blowback from his party.

Now roughly 20 years since the conversation began, the Gordie Howe International bridge crossing the Detroit River is nearing completion and is expected to open in the fall of 2025. On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we spoke with one of the officials behind the bridge about what it takes to pull off a project of this magnitude.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Grant Hilbers, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority chief capital officer

