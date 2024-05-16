© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Building the Gordie Howe Bridge

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published May 16, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Adobe Stock

Longtime Michiganders might recall former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm's push for a new bridge between Detroit and Windsor. Following in her footsteps, Governor Rick Snyder also advocated for a new bridge, despite political blowback from his party.

Now roughly 20 years since the conversation began, the Gordie Howe International bridge crossing the Detroit River is nearing completion and is expected to open in the fall of 2025. On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we spoke with one of the officials behind the bridge about what it takes to pull off a project of this magnitude.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  •  Grant Hilbers, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority chief capital officer

Gordie Howe Bridge detroit windsor bridge
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
Latest Episodes