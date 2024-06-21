© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: And repeat

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published June 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
a cartoon depicting the grim reaper talking to a sad cartoon representation of the NRA.
John Auchter for Michigan Public

The latest mass shooting here in Michigan (at least, the latest one that made the news) took place at a splash pad in Rochester Hills last Saturday. Nine people were injured, including two children. The shooter was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Michigan recently has made some progress in passing legislation and implementing programs designed to reduce gun violence. They represent positive, sensible efforts toward treating the disease. Certainly not a cure-all for what has been a uniquely intractable problem for us Americans, but at least attempting to mitigate unnecessary deaths and injuries.

However, a few days later the U.S. Supreme Court managed to again demonstrate just how intractable the problem is with a tortured, hair-splitting ruling on what exactly a machine gun is, which overturned a ban on bump stocks.

Look, the grim reaper and gun violence are in lockstep on this. They aren't going to break up on their own. That's our responsibility — with "our" very much including elected and appointed officials.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content