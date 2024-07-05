© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Our only hope

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published July 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

I've commented before about the challenges of dealing with hyper-fast news cycles. The presidential debate last week took place a few hours past my deadline, so I missed that. Then earlier this week was the bombshell ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on presidential immunity.

And now with the Fourth of July holiday, I'm working a short week and guessing today (Wednesday) what might still be relevant Friday when the cartoon is published. This has left me playing catch up — but still needing to be careful not to run too far ahead.

So, no, I don't really know how I came around to the Star Wars theme. And to readers who are Star Wars fans, yes, I realize that Trump is really more of a Jabba the Hut character, but I couldn't make that work.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers.
