Auchter's Art: Overflowing inboxes

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published August 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

Is it just me or have you, dear readers, also seen a considerable uptick in politics-related email and texts these past few months? It may be related to this editorial cartooning gig, but I don't think so.

'Tis election season, of course, but then when is it never not election season?

I could invest some time and try to remove myself from these lists. But I get such a wide variety (both parties, candidates, and nebulous "committees") that I'm afraid it might cause more harm than good — if it's confirmed that I'm a sentient being, I may be completely overrun.

Would love to write more, but I have an inbox to clear out.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
