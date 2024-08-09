Auchter's Art: Overflowing inboxes

Is it just me or have you, dear readers, also seen a considerable uptick in politics-related email and texts these past few months? It may be related to this editorial cartooning gig, but I don't think so.

'Tis election season, of course, but then when is it never not election season?

I could invest some time and try to remove myself from these lists. But I get such a wide variety (both parties, candidates, and nebulous "committees") that I'm afraid it might cause more harm than good — if it's confirmed that I'm a sentient being, I may be completely overrun.

Would love to write more, but I have an inbox to clear out.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.