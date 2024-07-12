© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Trust the science

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published July 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

Last week Michigan Public had a story about the EPA's latest Climate Indicators Report and how it shows significant changes for Michigan and the Great Lakes as a whole. Go ahead and read it. I'll wait.

OK, you're busy. And there is a lot to think through. That's because it was created from data collected and vetted by scientific experts — highly trained teams of individuals whose literal job it is to put these reports together. What's more, it is the job of the entire scientific community to test and question and poke and prod to try to find errors, biases, and false claims in those reports (and it fills them with delight when they find something so there is every incentive to make them airtight).

Meanwhile, there is an ongoing battle in the country as a whole over education and what exactly we should be teaching our children. The only thing that approaches consensus is that STEM-related courses (science, technology, engineering, math) should be a priority.

And yet, we routinely dismiss the scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians when their expert recommendations do not align to our feelings and desires. The Supreme Court seemingly validated this by throwing out the so-called Chevron doctrine last month.

We've been doing a fine job of chasing teachers and nurses out of their professions. Are scientists and researchers next?

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
