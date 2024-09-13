© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Room for concern

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published September 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
cartoon showing a couple talking while watching the presidential debate
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

Sometimes I need to assume (and hope) that readers will know all of the stories I'm referencing. I had no concerns about you not being aware of this presidential election thing going on. Nor did I worry that, as Michiganders living in a swing/battleground state, you would have experienced more than your fair share of mailings, messages, and commercials intended to sway your vote. And finally, I was pretty sure you all saw or at least heard about Donald Trump's torrent of lies in this week's debate.

What you may not know about is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' plan to clean up sites around the country contaminated with radiation from nuclear weapons development by shipping the waste to hazardous waste disposal facilities. One such facility is Wayne Disposal in Van Buren Township, which is in the Detroit Metro area.

The Michigan Public article does an excellent job providing all of the details, and it's not as dystopian as you might imagine. Still, there is always room for concern when something coming to your community can be accurately described as toxic waste. (I'm referring to the radioactive waste, but the rhetorical waste is likely the more pressing danger.)

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
