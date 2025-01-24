Auchter's Art: Standard procedure

It's not that I was surprised, shocked, or even offended by the president's reaction to Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde's sermon delivered earlier this week at a prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral. In it, Budde made an appeal directly to the president to consider applying certain Christian values when executing his public duties as our elected official.

It totally tracks that he would initially only be annoyed because he found the sermon to be not very entertaining. After apparently somebody explained the context to him, he bleated out what he tends to bleat out in these sorts of situations and a number of sycophants fell in line. Standard procedure.

The one bit that's worth addressing, though, is him referring to her as "the so-called Bishop." So-called? Not at all. She's certified, ordained, and legitimately educated and experienced. It may be unfamiliar to him, but it turns out that the Episcopal Church is very much a real thing. But I wouldn't expect he'd know that as a so-called Christian.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.