President Biden signs disaster declaration for August severe storms

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration covering areas affected by severe weather in nine Michigan counties in 2023.

Severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding ripped through Michigan last August 24 through 26.

The major Disaster Declaration includes Eaton, Ingham, Kent, Ionia, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Monroe and Wayne counties.

Individuals in the affected counties are eligible for assistance. That includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for assistance through FEMA at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.