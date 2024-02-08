© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ann Arbor/Detroit listeners: Our WUOM transmitter is undergoing maintenance from 10AM - 3PM Thursday and Friday and will be operating at low power. It may impact your signal.

President Biden signs disaster declaration for August severe storms

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published February 8, 2024 at 4:37 PM EST
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Washington.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
/
AP
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Washington.

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration covering areas affected by severe weather in nine Michigan counties in 2023.

Severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding ripped through Michigan last August 24 through 26.

The major Disaster Declaration includes Eaton, Ingham, Kent, Ionia, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Monroe and Wayne counties.

Individuals in the affected counties are eligible for assistance. That includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for assistance through FEMA at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.
Tags
Community tornadoestornadoFloodingJoe Bidendisaster declaration
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody