Michigan distributes millions from marijuana tax revenue

Funds from Michigan’s 10% adult-use marijuana excise tax and other fees are being distributed to municipalities, counties, and tribes across the state.

The money comes from the Marihuana Regulation Fund, which is managed by the Department of Treasury and the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA). The fund collects and distributes marijuana tax revenue and fees.

More than $331 million is available for distribution. A total of 302 eligible local entities and tribes will receive over $58,000 per licensed retail store and microbusiness in the 2024 fiscal year. Money is also distributed to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education, and the Michigan Transportation Fund for road and bridge maintenance.

Ron Leix, the spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Treasury, said these funds help Michigan communities in more ways than one.

"They can make a big difference," he said. "Whether paying for an emergency vehicle or paying for a piece of playground equipment or whatever the local unit desires to use these dollars on, they make a difference."

Not only do these funds support schools, roads, and community projects—with local governments deciding how to allocate the money—but officials from the State Treasury and CRA say legal cannabis creates jobs, fosters community involvement, and increases local revenue for essential services.