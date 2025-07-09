Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (July 11-13)

Paws With A Cause is excited to announce our fifth annual Retriever Fever, a fun family and dog-friendly event, along with our first-ever Paws in the Park 5k & 1-Mile Fun Run!



On event day, guests will have the opportunity to join our tail-wagging race that is suitable for runners, walkers, and pups of all kinds. Then join in on the fun with our famous Retriever Fever event that is open to all community members where we will feature impactful PAWS mission moments, local vendors, and of course, the Labrador vs. Golden Retriever Race.



Event Schedule

9:30 AM: Race Check-in

10:25 AM: 5K begins

10:30 AM: 1-mile walk begins

10:30 AM: Retriever Fever Begins

11:30 AM: Lab vs Retriever Competition

2:00 PM: Event Complete- see you next year!



Retriever Fever is an event that is free to the public; no registration is required to attend. Dogs in attendance must be leashed and fully vaccinated. Please be sure to pick up after your dog.



For sponsorship opportunities, contact our Corporate Relations & Event Specialist, Zoey Goehring, at 616.877.7297 ext. 419 or zgoehring@pawswithacause.org.