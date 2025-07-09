Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (July 11-13)
Did you know that Michigan's coastline is technically infinite? Well it's not actually infinite but there is a neat mathematical concept involving measuring coastlines that can make it seem that way in hypotheticals. What isn't hypothetical, but is nearly infinite, is the amount of things to do across Michigan this weekend so, Michigan Public scrupulously scoured event calendars across the state to find a sampling of fun, interesting, and timely events in an effort to make deciding your weekend plans a little easier. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
The Blue Water Festival, Port Huron's Boat Weekend
7/10-7/12, All day
Downtown Port Huron Port Huron
Free
Michigan Celtic Festival
7/11-7/12, Fri. 5-11:30 p.m. Sat. 10-11:30 p.m.
Saline Celtic Festival, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road, Saline
$8-18
Uncle Sam Jam Festival
7/10-7/13, Thu. 4–11 p.m. Fri 4–11:45 p.m. Sat. 12–11:45 p.m. Sun. 12–10:30 p.m.
23977 Hall Road, Woodhaven
Free-$31.25
Chainsaw Carving Festival
7/11-7/12, 9-7 p.m.
Downtown Shelby, 218 N. Michigan Ave, Shelby
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti
Founder's Day Ice Cream Social
7/11, 4-6 p.m.
William L. Clements Library, 909 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
Free
The Rolling Sculpture Car Show
7/11, 2-10 p.m.
Main Street Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Growing Beverage Botanicals - Bløm x MSU Extension
7/12 1-2 p.m.
Bløm Meadworks, 100 S 4th Ave, Suite 110 Ann Arbor
$23
House Music For All 2 Year Anniversary Party
7/12 12 p.m.-10 p.m.
The Elks Pratt Lodge, 220 Sunset Road Ann Arbor
Free
Metro Detroit
Detroit Tigers
7/11-7/13 Fri. 7 p.m., Sat. 1:10 p.m., Sun. 1:40 p.m.
Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave, Detroit
Prices vary
Yacht Rock Detroit
7/11-7/12 Fri. 7- 12 p.m. Sat. 12 p.m.-12 a.m.
Roostertail, 100 Marquette Drive, Detroit
$30-195
Ford vs. Ferrari, Fact vs. Fiction
7/11 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, 461 Piquette St., Detroit
$40
Clint Black
7/12 7 p.m.
The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, 2600 Atwater St., Detroit
$74
Grand Rapids
Beer City Open Pickleball Championship
7/10-7/13 10-8 p.m., Sat. 12-8 p.m. Sun. 10-4:30 p.m.
Belknap Park, 30 Coldbrook St. NE, Grand Rapids
$20-70
Locked Zoo: Cryptic Cats
7/11 6-9 p.m.
John Ball Zoo, 1300 Fulton St. W., Grand Rapids
$35
Cherry Festival
7/12 9-4 p.m.
Ed Dunneback & Girl's Farm Market, 3025 6 Mile Road NW, Grand Rapids
$8.95
Jazz and R&B Festival
7/12 12-9 p.m.
Rosa Parks Circle, Monroe Center and Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids
Free
Kalamazoo
43rd Kindleberger Festival of Performing Arts
7/10-7/14 Times vary
Kindleberger Summer Festival and Concert Series, 650 S. Riverview Drive, Parchment
Free
Trevor Hall – The Monsoon Nights Tour with Daniel Rodriguez
7/11 8 p.m.
Bell’s Brewery and Eccentric Café, 355 E Kalamazoo Ave., Kalamazoo
$43.62
Black Arts Festival 2025
7/12 11-8 p.m.
Black Arts & Cultural Center, 359 South Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo
Free
Raptors Behind the Scenes at Kellogg Bird Sanctuary
7/12 10-11 a.m.
W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary, 12685 East C Avenue, Augusta
$6
Lansing
Capital City Comic Con
7/11-7/13 Fri. 3-8, Sat. 10-6, Sun. 10-5
Lansing Center, 333 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing
$18.89 - 56.49
Old Town ScrapFest
7/11-7/12 Fri. 5-9 p.m., Sat. 11-7 p.m.
Turner St. (extending from E César E. Chávez Ave. to Beaver St.), Lansing, MI
Free
Lansing Beerfest
7/12 4-8 p.m.
REO Town Marketplace, 1027 S. Washington Ave., Lansing
$10
Music and the Garden
7/13 1-3 p.m.
Beal Botanical Garden, West Circle Drive, MSU Campus, East Lansing
Free