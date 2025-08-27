Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (August 29-31)
It's Labor Day Weekend, which means an extra day to enjoy the last bits of summer! If you're looking for things to do this holiday weekend, check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Major League Fishing B&W Challenge Cup
8/24-29 | All Day
Shores of Lake Huron and St. Clair River Port Huron, MI 48060
Free to watch
Annual Copper Harbor Trails Fest
8/29-31| All Day
Manganese Rd. , Copper Harbor , MI 49918
$20-$80 (race dependent)
100th Manton Harvest Festival
8/29-9/1| All Day
Manton Station on Wall St PO Box 313, Manton, MI 49663
Free
Labor Day Live
8/29-9/1| All Day
12500 Crystal Mountain Drive, Thompsonville, MI 49683
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Michigan Wolverines vs New Mexico Lobos
8/30 | 7:30 p.m.
1201 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Prices Vary
Ann Arbor Local Food Festival
8/28 | 5 - 8 p.m.
315 Detroit St. Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Free
Saline Community Fair
8/27-8/31 | 10 a.m.
5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road Ann Arbor, MI 48103
$11.64/day or $32.23/weekend
Paint Like Bob Ross
8/28 | 12 p.m.
108 E. Middle St. Chelsea, MI 48118
$60
Metro Detroit
Detroit Jazz Festival
8/29-9/1| Fri 6 p.m., Sat - Monday 2 p.m.
1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI 48226
Free
Detroit Tigers vs New York Mets
9/1 | 1:10 p.m.
2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48201
Prices Vary
Michigan State Fair
8/28-9/1 | All Day
46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI 48370
$11 fair entrance, add-ons available
Detroit Sandwich Party
8/31 | 11 a.m.
2810 Russell Street, Detroit, MI 48207
Free
Grand Rapids
GrandCon Gaming Convention
8/29-31 | 11 a.m.
303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
$55/3 day pass or $50/day ($25 Sunday)
Waitress
8/27-8/31 | 7:30 p.m. (Sunday matinee 2 p.m.)
400 Culver St, Saugatuck, MI 49453
Prices Vary
Drop-In LEGO® MOC Build Competition
8/30 | 11 a.m.
2927 Breton Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Free
Beats and Bourbon
8/29 | 7:30 p.m.
710 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Free
Kalamazoo
Women’s Wildnerness Retreat
8/30 | All Day
2343 Angling Road, Kalamazoo, MI 49008
$200 nonmembers/$175 members
Summer Jams
8/28 | 6 - 8 p.m.
314 S Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Free
Hannah Fae Feat. Mad Hat Mojo + Payton and Annabelle
8/29 | 8 p.m.
355 E Kalamazoo Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
$15.92
Superstar Poetry Show wsg Haines Lloyd
8/29 | 7:30 p.m.
315 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
$15
Lansing
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival
8/30-31 | 2 - 9 p.m.
201 E. Shiawassee Street, Lansing, MI 48913
$12.51 before 4 p.m., $17.85 after 4 p.m.
Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinaw Bicycle Tour
8/27-31 | All Day
Greater Lansing Area To Mackinaw, Lansing, MI 48909-2146
$180-$420 (route dependent)
Michigan State Spartans vs Wester Michigan Broncos
8/29 | 7 p.m.
325 W. Shaw Ln., MSU Campus, East Lansing, MI 48824
Prices Vary
A Festival of Oddities
8/30-8/31 | All Day
100 W. Lawrence Ave., Charlotte, MI 48813
$5