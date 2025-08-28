© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Gen Xers and millennials rejoice: 89X in Windsor/Detroit is back!

Michigan Public | By Kalloli Bhatt
Published August 28, 2025 at 2:23 PM EDT
Bell Media

Heard on both sides of the border, Windsor's 89X is back to playing rock music, nearly five years after flipping formats to country music in November of 2020. It made it's return with the same song the station originally launched with on May 30, 1991: Stop! by Jane's Addiction.

For nearly three decades, the station was a staple of alternative rock, often being the first place to hear songs of that genre before they hit the top 40s list. In promos on today's relaunch, artists like Eminem and Blink 182 introduced their songs and noted they were first heard on the station's airwaves. It was one of the most influential stations for the genre.

The station often acted as a launching pad for musicians, creating space for new and upcoming artists. Along with that, it became part of the cultural memory of Detroit and Windsor, with many listening to their favorite artists for the first time on the frequency.

The effort is being led by Brad Gibb, an Amherstburg, Ontario native, whose first job was as an intern at 89X in 1998.

"I grew up listening to the original 89X, and the station’s music and personalities helped shape who I am both personally and professionally," Gibb said in a statement. "I feel very fortunate to drive the re-birth of 89X and have this full circle moment."
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Digital Media Intern. She graduated from Western Michigan University in December with a double major in Digital Media and Journalism and English: Creative Writing.
