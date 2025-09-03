© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (September 5-7)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published September 3, 2025 at 1:34 PM EDT

Fall is on its way, which means cooler temperatures and plenty of cider mill trips. Whether you're looking for the first fall festivals of the season or ways to soak up the last bits of summer, Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Donut & Cider Fest
9/6-9/7 | All Day
2325 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion, MI
$5

International Fireworks Championship
9/5-9/6 | 6 p.m.
333 Stadium Dr., Traverse City, MI
Pricing Varies

Silver Lake Apple & BBQ Festival
9/5-9/6 | All Day
8453 W Silver Lake Rd., Mears, MI
Free

Corks & Kegs at the Zoo
9/6 | 2 p.m.
7400 Division Dr., Battle Creek, MI
$18.75

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Neighborhood Theatre Groups’s 10 Year Anniversary
9/5 | 7 p.m.
206 West Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti, MI
$20

Fall Migration Walk
9/6 | 8 a.m.
8801 N Territorial Rd., Dexter, MI
Free

Community Block Party
9/5 | 5 p.m.
8795 MacArthur Ave., Ypsilanti, MI
Free

A2 Fall Streets
9/4-9/7 | 7 p.m.
Main St., Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Metro Detroit

Art & Apples Festival
9/5-9/7 | All Day
400 6th St., Rochester, MI
Free

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox 
9/5 | 6:40 p.m.
2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI
Pricing Varies

Detroit Water Lantern Festival
9/6 | 5 p.m.
12550 Avondale St., Detroit, MI
$30.99

Detroit 4Fest
9/5-9/6 | All Day
14551 Shields Rd., Holly, MI
$25/vehicle, $10 to watch

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Church Tour
9/6 | 11 a.m.
Various churches around Grand Rapids, MI
$60

Steve Martin & Martin Short
9/6 | 8 p.m.
303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Pricing Varies

Locked Zoo: Fab Forests
9/5 | 5 p.m.
1300 Fulton St. W, Grand Rapids, MI
$35

LEGO Robotics
9/6 | 10 a.m.
111 Library St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Kalamazoo

Brush the Block
9/2-9/7 | All Day
Downtown Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Kalamazoo Scottish Festival
9/6 | All Day
650 South Riverview Dr., Parchment, MI
Free

Art Hop
9/5 | 5 p.m.
Downtown Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Wonder Walk: Ink and Imagination
9/5 | 11 a.m.
314 S Park St., Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Lansing

MSU Spartans vs Boston College Eagles
9/6 | 7:30 p.m.
325 W Shaw Ln., East Lansing, MI
Pricing Varies

Beginner Flameworking Glass Beads
9/6 | 7 p.m.
2730 Alpha Access St., Lansing, MI
$87.21

Charlotte Frontier Days
9/3-9/7 | All Day
1025 Cochran Ave., Charlotte, MI
Free

Twilight Adventures at Potter Park Zoo
9/5 | 6 p.m.
1301 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI
$12/ member, $18/non-member
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business. She also serves as the Co-President of MUSIC Matters, a non-profit music club on campus, and she has a love for music, public media, and giving back to her community!
