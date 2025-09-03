Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (September 5-7)
Fall is on its way, which means cooler temperatures and plenty of cider mill trips. Whether you're looking for the first fall festivals of the season or ways to soak up the last bits of summer, Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Donut & Cider Fest
9/6-9/7 | All Day
2325 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion, MI
$5
International Fireworks Championship
9/5-9/6 | 6 p.m.
333 Stadium Dr., Traverse City, MI
Pricing Varies
Silver Lake Apple & BBQ Festival
9/5-9/6 | All Day
8453 W Silver Lake Rd., Mears, MI
Free
Corks & Kegs at the Zoo
9/6 | 2 p.m.
7400 Division Dr., Battle Creek, MI
$18.75
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Neighborhood Theatre Groups’s 10 Year Anniversary
9/5 | 7 p.m.
206 West Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti, MI
$20
Fall Migration Walk
9/6 | 8 a.m.
8801 N Territorial Rd., Dexter, MI
Free
Community Block Party
9/5 | 5 p.m.
8795 MacArthur Ave., Ypsilanti, MI
Free
A2 Fall Streets
9/4-9/7 | 7 p.m.
Main St., Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Art & Apples Festival
9/5-9/7 | All Day
400 6th St., Rochester, MI
Free
Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox
9/5 | 6:40 p.m.
2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI
Pricing Varies
Detroit Water Lantern Festival
9/6 | 5 p.m.
12550 Avondale St., Detroit, MI
$30.99
Detroit 4Fest
9/5-9/6 | All Day
14551 Shields Rd., Holly, MI
$25/vehicle, $10 to watch
Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Church Tour
9/6 | 11 a.m.
Various churches around Grand Rapids, MI
$60
Steve Martin & Martin Short
9/6 | 8 p.m.
303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Pricing Varies
Locked Zoo: Fab Forests
9/5 | 5 p.m.
1300 Fulton St. W, Grand Rapids, MI
$35
LEGO Robotics
9/6 | 10 a.m.
111 Library St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Kalamazoo
Brush the Block
9/2-9/7 | All Day
Downtown Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Kalamazoo Scottish Festival
9/6 | All Day
650 South Riverview Dr., Parchment, MI
Free
Art Hop
9/5 | 5 p.m.
Downtown Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Wonder Walk: Ink and Imagination
9/5 | 11 a.m.
314 S Park St., Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Lansing
MSU Spartans vs Boston College Eagles
9/6 | 7:30 p.m.
325 W Shaw Ln., East Lansing, MI
Pricing Varies
Beginner Flameworking Glass Beads
9/6 | 7 p.m.
2730 Alpha Access St., Lansing, MI
$87.21
Charlotte Frontier Days
9/3-9/7 | All Day
1025 Cochran Ave., Charlotte, MI
Free
Twilight Adventures at Potter Park Zoo
9/5 | 6 p.m.
1301 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI
$12/ member, $18/non-member