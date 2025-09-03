Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (September 5-7)

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…



UNDERDOG: Prepare a five-minute story about the slingshot that took down Goliath. Dark horses, Cinderella stories, or miracles on the ice. Tales of when the odds were stacked, the system was rigged, and the little guy came out on top. Or, perhaps you were the top dog and found yourself eating humble pie. The scrappy team that took home the championship ring, rising up against the powers that be, and the little engine that could. Go get 'em!