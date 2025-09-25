Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Sept. 26-28)

Wanting to get in the fall spirit this weekend? Maybe take the first cider mill trip of the season? Well, you're in luck! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public, featuring some of the lovely fall festivities across the state. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Harbor Springs Festival of the Book

9/26-9/28 | All Day

Downtown Harbor Springs, MI

Free

Frankenmuth Fire Arts Festival

9 /26-9/27 | 2 p.m.

601 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth, MI

$10

International Festival of Holland

9 /27 | 4 p.m.

150 W 8th Street, Holland, MI

Free

Four Flags Apple Festival

9/25-9/28 | All Day

1740 Lake Street, Niles, MI

Free

Ann Arbor & Yspi

Zach Bryan & John Mayer at the Big House

9/27 | 5 p.m.

1201 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Climate Week

9/27-10/5 | All Day

Greater Ann Arbor

Free

Down on Main Street

9/26 | 4 p.m.

Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

World Ballet Company: The Great Gatsby Ballet

9/27 | 6 p.m.

603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI

$40-$95

Metro Detroit

Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns

9/28 | 1 p.m.l

2000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Harvest Festival

9/27-9/28 | All Day

200 Block of Broad Street, Bellaire, MI

Free

Art at the Mill

9/27 | All Day

366 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI

Free

Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres

9/25 | 7 p.m.

2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Beer City Brewers Festival

9 /27 | 3 p.m.

300 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

ArtPrize Halftime Show

9/26 | 6 p.m.

647 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Brickworld LEGO Fan Expo

9/27-9/28 | All Day

1137 Calvin Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI

$18-$60

Celebration of Music: Royal Firework Extravaganza

9/28 | 3 p.m.

2700 Fulton Street E, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Kalamazoo

Sounds of the Zoo

9/24-9/28 | 6 p.m.

240 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Come From Away

9/26-9/28 | 7:30 p.m.

221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Vicksburg Harvest Festival

9/28 | All Day

300 N Richardson Avenue, Vicksburg, MI

Free

Park Yoga at Flesher Field

9/28 | 6 p.m.

3664 S 9th Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$10

Lansing

The Dam Jam Music Festival

9/26-9/27 | 5 p.m.

325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing, MI

Free

Oktoberfest

9/26-10/5 | All Day

115 N Bridge Street, Lansing, MI

Free

StoryTime at the Museum

9/28 | 1:30 p.m.

702 W Kalamazoo Street, Lansing, MI

Free