Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Sept. 26-28)
Wanting to get in the fall spirit this weekend? Maybe take the first cider mill trip of the season? Well, you're in luck! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public, featuring some of the lovely fall festivities across the state. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Harbor Springs Festival of the Book
9/26-9/28 | All Day
Downtown Harbor Springs, MI
Free
Frankenmuth Fire Arts Festival
9/26-9/27 | 2 p.m.
601 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth, MI
$10
International Festival of Holland
9/27 | 4 p.m.
150 W 8th Street, Holland, MI
Free
Four Flags Apple Festival
9/25-9/28 | All Day
1740 Lake Street, Niles, MI
Free
Ann Arbor & Yspi
Zach Bryan & John Mayer at the Big House
9/27 | 5 p.m.
1201 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Climate Week
9/27-10/5 | All Day
Greater Ann Arbor
Free
Down on Main Street
9/26 | 4 p.m.
Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
World Ballet Company: The Great Gatsby Ballet
9/27 | 6 p.m.
603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$40-$95
Metro Detroit
Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns
9/28 | 1 p.m.l
2000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Harvest Festival
9/27-9/28 | All Day
200 Block of Broad Street, Bellaire, MI
Free
Art at the Mill
9/27 | All Day
366 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI
Free
Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres
9/25 | 7 p.m.
2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Beer City Brewers Festival
9/27 | 3 p.m.
300 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
ArtPrize Halftime Show
9/26 | 6 p.m.
647 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Brickworld LEGO Fan Expo
9/27-9/28 | All Day
1137 Calvin Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI
$18-$60
Celebration of Music: Royal Firework Extravaganza
9/28 | 3 p.m.
2700 Fulton Street E, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Kalamazoo
Sounds of the Zoo
9/24-9/28 | 6 p.m.
240 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Come From Away
9/26-9/28 | 7:30 p.m.
221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Vicksburg Harvest Festival
9/28 | All Day
300 N Richardson Avenue, Vicksburg, MI
Free
Park Yoga at Flesher Field
9/28 | 6 p.m.
3664 S 9th Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$10
Lansing
The Dam Jam Music Festival
9/26-9/27 | 5 p.m.
325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing, MI
Free
Oktoberfest
9/26-10/5 | All Day
115 N Bridge Street, Lansing, MI
Free
StoryTime at the Museum
9/28 | 1:30 p.m.
702 W Kalamazoo Street, Lansing, MI
Free
Harvest Party
9/27 | All Day
109 E State Street, Saint Johns, MI
Free