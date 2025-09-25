© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Sept. 26-28)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published September 25, 2025 at 12:26 AM EDT

Wanting to get in the fall spirit this weekend? Maybe take the first cider mill trip of the season? Well, you're in luck! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public, featuring some of the lovely fall festivities across the state. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Harbor Springs Festival of the Book
9/26-9/28 | All Day
Downtown Harbor Springs, MI
Free

Frankenmuth Fire Arts Festival
9/26-9/27 | 2 p.m.
601 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth, MI
$10

International Festival of Holland
9/27 | 4 p.m.
150 W 8th Street, Holland, MI
Free

Four Flags Apple Festival
9/25-9/28 | All Day
1740 Lake Street, Niles, MI
Free

Ann Arbor & Yspi

Zach Bryan & John Mayer at the Big House
9/27 | 5 p.m.
1201 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Climate Week
9/27-10/5 | All Day
Greater Ann Arbor
Free

Down on Main Street
9/26 | 4 p.m.
Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

World Ballet Company: The Great Gatsby Ballet
9/27 | 6 p.m.
603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$40-$95

Metro Detroit

Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns
9/28 | 1 p.m.l
2000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Harvest Festival
9/27-9/28 | All Day
200 Block of Broad Street, Bellaire, MI
Free

Art at the Mill
9/27 | All Day
366 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI
Free

Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres
9/25 | 7 p.m.
2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Beer City Brewers Festival
9/27 | 3 p.m.
300 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

ArtPrize Halftime Show
9/26 | 6 p.m.
647 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Brickworld LEGO Fan Expo
9/27-9/28 | All Day
1137 Calvin Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI
$18-$60

Celebration of Music: Royal Firework Extravaganza
9/28 | 3 p.m.
2700 Fulton Street E, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Kalamazoo

Sounds of the Zoo
9/24-9/28 | 6 p.m.
240 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Come From Away
9/26-9/28 | 7:30 p.m.
221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Vicksburg Harvest Festival
9/28 | All Day
300 N Richardson Avenue, Vicksburg, MI
Free

Park Yoga at Flesher Field
9/28 | 6 p.m.
3664 S 9th Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$10

Lansing

The Dam Jam Music Festival
9/26-9/27 | 5 p.m.
325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing, MI
Free

Oktoberfest
9/26-10/5 | All Day
115 N Bridge Street, Lansing, MI
Free

StoryTime at the Museum
9/28 | 1:30 p.m.
702 W Kalamazoo Street, Lansing, MI
Free

Harvest Party
9/27 | All Day
109 E State Street, Saint Johns, MI
Free
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business. She also serves as the Co-President of MUSIC Matters, a non-profit music club on campus, and she has a love for music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
