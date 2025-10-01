© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Oct. 3-5)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published October 1, 2025 at 6:49 PM EDT

Wanting to soak up the last warm days of the year, but not sure what to do? Michigan Public is here to help! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public, featuring some of the lovely fall festivities across the state. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

The Great Pumpkin Classic Car Show
10/4 | All Day
3399 County Airport Drive, Howell, MI
Free

Fort Fright
10/3-10/4 | 6:30 p.m.
102 W. Straits Avenue, Mackinaw City, MI
$15

Canal Colors
10/3|All Day
Downtown Houghton, Houghton, MI
Free

Isle Royal Seaplanes Fall Color Tours
10/2-10/14 | All Day
21205 Royce Road, Hancock, MI
$120

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Wisconsin Badgers vs Michigan Wolverines
10/4 | 12 p.m.
1201 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Cabaret
10/3-10/5 | 8 p.m.
911 N University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
$16-$40

Dexter Apple Daze
10/4 | All Day
Baker Road at Main Street, Dexter, MI
Free

Ciderfest
10/5 | 2 p.m.
5750 N Dixboro Road, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Metro Detroit

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs
10/4 | 7 p.m.
2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Swan Lake by International Ballet Stars
10/4 | 7 p.m.
350 Madison Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival
10/3 | 5 p.m.
2810 Russel Street, Detroit, MI
Free

Spooky Spirits at the Detroit Zoo
10/3 | 7 p.m.
8450 W 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
$19

Grand Rapids

Harvest Fest
10/4 | All Day
1715 Hillburn Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$15/non-member, $10 member

Art Bash
10/3 | 6 p.m.
2225 Plainfield Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI
$20/advance, $25/at the door

Pulaski Days
10/3-10/5 | All Day
Various Halls Across the City
Free

Walk to End Alzheimer’s
10/4 | 9 a.m.
300 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Kalamazoo

Wonder Walk: Artful Autumn
10/3 | 11 a.m.
314 S. Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free with Admission

Fall Rockhound Festival
10/4 | All Day
33 W. Battle Creek Street, Galesburg, MI
Free

GIRLS NIGHT: The Musical
10/4 | 7:30 p.m.
1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Kalamazoo Hamfest
10/4 | All Day
2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$8

Lansing

Best of the Best: Jazz from Detroit Screening
10/3 | 6 p.m.
819 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI
$25/public, $10/student

Oktoberfest
10/3-10/5 | 12 p.m.
115 N. Bridge Street, DeWitt, MI
Free

Harvest Festival
10/4 | All Day
525 Grand River Avenue, Williamston, MI
Free

Grand Ledge Beer Fest
10/4 | 3 p.m.
100 Fitzgerald Park Drive, Grand Ledge, MI
Prices Vary
Tags
Community Upcoming EventsAnn ArborDetroitGrand RapidsKalamazooInstagramTikTok
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business. She also serves as the Co-President of MUSIC Matters, a non-profit music club on campus, and she has a love for music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
Related Content
  • The Moth: Masks
    The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

    MASKS: Prepare a five-minute story about disguises and their consequences. Whether it’s a confession blurted out at the worst time, a long-held secret revealed, or the moment a carefully crafted facade simply crumbled. Donning the mask of comedy or tragedy, the duality of your public and private self, who do you decide to take the mask off for? Tell us about the time you indulged in a costume long past Halloween. Grandma, what big teeth you have!
  • Detroit Story Fest (Oct. 9, 2025)
    After a successful premiere last year, Detroit Story Fest returns to the Motor City for year two at the Detroit Opera House. Join us on October 9th for a night of art, entertainment, and laughter.

    Story Fest brings the best of the region’s storytellers to one stage. The event will host journalists from many newsrooms in the area to share their stories and provide a behind-the-scenes look at local journalism. A group of Michigan journalists will give attendees a peek into a world they’ve only observed from the outside.

    Mark your calendars and join us for an evening of curiosity and intrigue at the Detroit Opera House on October 9th at 8:00 pm.
  • Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - What's really going on in Lansing?
    The state budget has taken all of the oxygen out of Lansing. But, what's really been going on at the state Capitol... and what comes next in Michigan politics?

    Join Michigan Public’s It's Just Politics team Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, as they return to Grand Rapids for our next Issues & Ale. They'll be joined by a panel of guests to dig into what’s happening at the state capitol and take your questions about Michigan politics.

    Admission is free, but space is limited, so advance registration is needed. You can attend in person or watch it online.

    Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.