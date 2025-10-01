Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Oct. 3-5)
Wanting to soak up the last warm days of the year, but not sure what to do? Michigan Public is here to help! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public, featuring some of the lovely fall festivities across the state. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
The Great Pumpkin Classic Car Show
10/4 | All Day
3399 County Airport Drive, Howell, MI
Free
Fort Fright
10/3-10/4 | 6:30 p.m.
102 W. Straits Avenue, Mackinaw City, MI
$15
Canal Colors
10/3|All Day
Downtown Houghton, Houghton, MI
Free
Isle Royal Seaplanes Fall Color Tours
10/2-10/14 | All Day
21205 Royce Road, Hancock, MI
$120
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Wisconsin Badgers vs Michigan Wolverines
10/4 | 12 p.m.
1201 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Cabaret
10/3-10/5 | 8 p.m.
911 N University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
$16-$40
Dexter Apple Daze
10/4 | All Day
Baker Road at Main Street, Dexter, MI
Free
Ciderfest
10/5 | 2 p.m.
5750 N Dixboro Road, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs
10/4 | 7 p.m.
2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Swan Lake by International Ballet Stars
10/4 | 7 p.m.
350 Madison Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival
10/3 | 5 p.m.
2810 Russel Street, Detroit, MI
Free
Spooky Spirits at the Detroit Zoo
10/3 | 7 p.m.
8450 W 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
$19
Grand Rapids
Harvest Fest
10/4 | All Day
1715 Hillburn Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$15/non-member, $10 member
Art Bash
10/3 | 6 p.m.
2225 Plainfield Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI
$20/advance, $25/at the door
Pulaski Days
10/3-10/5 | All Day
Various Halls Across the City
Free
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
10/4 | 9 a.m.
300 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Kalamazoo
Wonder Walk: Artful Autumn
10/3 | 11 a.m.
314 S. Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free with Admission
Fall Rockhound Festival
10/4 | All Day
33 W. Battle Creek Street, Galesburg, MI
Free
GIRLS NIGHT: The Musical
10/4 | 7:30 p.m.
1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Kalamazoo Hamfest
10/4 | All Day
2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$8
Lansing
Best of the Best: Jazz from Detroit Screening
10/3 | 6 p.m.
819 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI
$25/public, $10/student
Oktoberfest
10/3-10/5 | 12 p.m.
115 N. Bridge Street, DeWitt, MI
Free
Harvest Festival
10/4 | All Day
525 Grand River Avenue, Williamston, MI
Free
Grand Ledge Beer Fest
10/4 | 3 p.m.
100 Fitzgerald Park Drive, Grand Ledge, MI
Prices Vary