Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (January, 30 - February, 1)
The cold isn't going anywhere, but the sun will be out this weekend! If you need a fun, new activity to get you outside in the sunshine, Michigan Public has you covered. We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
2026 Chili Tour
1/30 | 12 p.m.
The Market - 301 State Street, St. Joseph, MI
$5
Superheroes at the Symphony
1/30 | 7:30 p.m.
The Frauenthal Center - 360 W Western Avenue, Muskegon, MI
Prices Vary
Ice, Wine, Beer, & Blues
1/30-1/31 | All Day
Franke Center for the Arts - 214 E. Mansion Street, Marshall, MI
Prices Vary
Ice Breaker Festival
1/30-2/1 | All Day
Downtown - South Haven, MI
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Kayak by Jordan Hall
1/30-2/1 | 8 p.m.
Theatre NOVA - 410 W Huron Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$30
Classic King - Opening Weekend
1/30-2/1 | Times Vary
Purple Rose Theatre Company - 137 Park Street, Chelsea, MI
Prices Vary
Ann Arbor Folk Festival
1/30-1/31 | Times Vary
Hill Auditorium - 825 N University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Jen Kober
1/29-1/31 | Times vary
Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase - 212 S 4th Avenue, Suite A, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Metro Detroit
SPAMALOT
1/29-1/31 | 7:30 p.m.
Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
MARVAC Detroit RV & Camping Show
1/28-2/1 | All Day
Vibe Credit Union Showplace - 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI
$12
Detroit Red Wings vs Colorado Avalanche
1/31 | 1 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Epic Film Scores
1/30-2/1 | Times Vary
Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Kimberly Akimbo
1/27-2/1 | 7:30 p.m.
DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Michigan International Auto Show
1/29-2/1 | All Day
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$12
Michigan Fashion Fest
1/31 | 6 p.m.
StudioCOR3 - 1300 Front Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Ain’t Misbehavin’
1/26-2/1 | Times Vary
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre - 30 Division Avenue N, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week
1/31-2/7 | All Day
Various Locations
Prices Vary
Primary Trust
1/23-2/1 | 7:30 p.m.
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off
1/31 | 11 a.m.
Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Greek Market
1/31 | 10 a.m.
Casa di Amici - 772 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Lansing
Lansing Olive Burger Week
1/30-1/31 | All Day
Various Locations - Lansing, MI
Free
Hadestown
1/30-21 | Times Vary
Cobb Gerat Hall - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Michigan Wolverine’s vs MSU Spartans
1/30 | 8 p.m.
Breslin Center - 534 Birch Rd, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Wine Open House
1/31 | 2 p.m.
The Local Epicurean - 2843 E. Grand River Avenue, Suite 110, East Lansing, MI
$30