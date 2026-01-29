© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Ann Arbor/Detroit listeners: WUOM is operating at low power, which is impacting our signal. If you're having trouble listening, please try one of these alternative methods. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (January, 30 - February, 1)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published January 29, 2026 at 10:44 AM EST

The cold isn't going anywhere, but the sun will be out this weekend! If you need a fun, new activity to get you outside in the sunshine, Michigan Public has you covered. We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

2026 Chili Tour
1/30 | 12 p.m.
The Market - 301 State Street, St. Joseph, MI
$5

Superheroes at the Symphony
1/30 | 7:30 p.m.
The Frauenthal Center - 360 W Western Avenue, Muskegon, MI
Prices Vary

Ice, Wine, Beer, & Blues
1/30-1/31 | All Day
Franke Center for the Arts - 214 E. Mansion Street, Marshall, MI
Prices Vary

Ice Breaker Festival
1/30-2/1 | All Day
Downtown - South Haven, MI
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Kayak by Jordan Hall
1/30-2/1 | 8 p.m.
Theatre NOVA - 410 W Huron Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$30

Classic King - Opening Weekend
1/30-2/1 | Times Vary
Purple Rose Theatre Company - 137 Park Street, Chelsea, MI
Prices Vary

Ann Arbor Folk Festival
1/30-1/31 | Times Vary
Hill Auditorium - 825 N University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Jen Kober
1/29-1/31 | Times vary
Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase - 212 S 4th Avenue, Suite A, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Metro Detroit

SPAMALOT
1/29-1/31 | 7:30 p.m.
Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

MARVAC Detroit RV & Camping Show
1/28-2/1 | All Day
Vibe Credit Union Showplace - 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI
$12

Detroit Red Wings vs Colorado Avalanche
1/31 | 1 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Epic Film Scores
1/30-2/1 | Times Vary
Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Kimberly Akimbo
1/27-2/1 | 7:30 p.m.
DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Michigan International Auto Show
1/29-2/1 | All Day
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$12

Michigan Fashion Fest
1/31 | 6 p.m.
StudioCOR3 - 1300 Front Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Ain’t Misbehavin’
1/26-2/1 | Times Vary
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre - 30 Division Avenue N, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week
1/31-2/7 | All Day
Various Locations
Prices Vary

Primary Trust
1/23-2/1 | 7:30 p.m.
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off
1/31 | 11 a.m.
Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Greek Market
1/31 | 10 a.m.
Casa di Amici - 772 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Lansing

Lansing Olive Burger Week
1/30-1/31 | All Day
Various Locations - Lansing, MI
Free

Hadestown
1/30-21 | Times Vary
Cobb Gerat Hall - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

Michigan Wolverine’s vs MSU Spartans
1/30 | 8 p.m.
Breslin Center - 534 Birch Rd, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

Wine Open House
1/31 | 2 p.m.
The Local Epicurean - 2843 E. Grand River Avenue, Suite 110, East Lansing, MI
$30
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business Administration. She loves music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
