Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (February, 6 - 8)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published February 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST

The sun will be out this weekend! If you need a fun, new activity to brave the cold & get some time in the sun, Michigan Public has you covered. We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

2026 Winter Opening Reception
2/6 | 5 p.m.
Dennos Museum - 1410 College Drive, Traverse City, MI
$11.63

2026 Ice Fest
2/6-2/8 | All Day
Downtown - St. Joseph
Free

Wine & Beer Fest
2/7 | 7 p.m.
Treetops Resort - 3962 Wilkinson Road, Gaylord, MI
$35

I-500 Snowmobile Race
2/7 | All Day
I-500 Race Track - 984c W 4th Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie, MI
$30

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

All The Flowers Festival
2/4-2/7 | 6 p.m.
Various Locations - North Campus, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Lincoln Center Orchestra & Wynton Marsalis
2/6 | 7:30 p.m.
Hill Auditorium - 825 N University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Ronnie Baker Brooks
2/6 | 8 p.m.
The Ark - 316 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

An Evening with Brian Jacobs
2/6 | 7 p.m.
Third Mind Books - 118 E Washington Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Metro Detroit

Kinky Boots
2/5-2/8 | Times Vary
Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Duel in the D
2/7 | 6:30 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Price Vary

Julius Caesar
2/6-2/15 | Times Vary
Hillberry Gateway - 4715 Cass Avenue, Detroit, MI
$29

The Phantom of the Opera
2/4-2/15 | Times Vary
Detroit Opera House - 1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

The Snow Queen
2/-2/7 | Times Vary
DeVos Center for Arts & Worship - 2300 Plymouth Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI
$12

Disney On Ice
2/5-2/8 | Times Vary
Van Andel Arena - 130 W Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

East-South Beer Tour
2/7 | 12 p.m.
Various Locations - Grand Rapids, MI
$70

Candlelight: Tribute to Queen and The Beatles
2/7 | 8:45 p.m.
St. Cecilia Music Center - 24 Ransom Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI
$46.50

Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week
1/31-2/7 | All Day
Various Locations - Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Annual KAARC Winter Auto Swap Meet
2/6-2/7 | All Day
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$10

Black History Month Presenter: Candidacy Taylor
2/6 | 6 p.m.
Air Zoo - 6151 Portage Road, Portage, MI
Free

K-Nein & Y-Not
2/6 | 7:30 p.m.
The Clover Room - 1501 Fulford Street, Suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI
$20

Lansing

Bare Bones Improv Show
2/6-2/7 | Times Vary
Riverwalk Theatre - 228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
$15

Mid-Michigan Women’s Expo
2/6-2/8 | Times Vary
Lansing Center - 333 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
$15.72

MSU Spartans vs Illinois Fighting Illini
2/7 | 8 p.m.
Breslin Center - 534 Birch Road, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

Super Bowl 5K
2/8 | 10 a.m.
100 N Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI
$40
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business Administration.
