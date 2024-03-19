© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Brother of Flint congressman dies in shooting

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published March 19, 2024 at 4:36 PM EDT
Артем Константин/Adobe Stock
/
132440298

The brother of Flint Congressman Dan Kildee was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

The Genesee County Sheriff says the shooting happened after a confrontation between 57-year-old Timothy Kildee and his 27-year-old son. The son is in custody.

Sheriff Chris Swanson is not identifying the son because he has not been formally charged. The Genesee County Prosecutor says the suspect could face a charge of open murder, among other charges.

The suspect was later injured in an auto accident and is currently hospitalized.

Swanson alleges the son was involved in a series of violent incidents during the early morning hours.

“There was some type of breakdown and or other entanglements that caused him to be so violent,” said Swanson. 

Congressman Kildee issued a statement calling the death of his brother “a terrible tragedy.”
Criminal Justice & Legal System Dan Kildee
