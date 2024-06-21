Michigan Attorney General grateful for US Supreme Court decision on gun control law

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel admitted that she was holding her breath waiting for Friday's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on gun control.

The justices upheld a 1994 law establishing a ban on firearms for people under restraining orders in domestic violence cases.

A Texas man, Zackey Rahimi, was accused of hitting his girlfriend during an argument in a parking lot and later threatening to shoot her.

At arguments in November, some justices voiced concern that a ruling for Rahimi could also jeopardize the background check system that the Biden administration said has stopped more than 75,000 gun sales in the past 25 years based on domestic violence protective orders.

The case also had been closely watched for its potential to affect cases in which other gun ownership laws have been called into question.

A decision to strike down the domestic violence gun law might have signaled the court's skepticism of the other laws as well. But Friday's decision did not suggest that the court would necessarily uphold those law either.

The justices could weigh in soon in one or more of those other cases.

Still, Nessel said she sees the high court’s decision as significant.

“The right to bear arms is not unlimited,” Nessel told reporters, and “common sense gun laws are consistent with the Second Amendment.”

Michigan’s “Red Flag” law took effect in February.

Nessel said since then Michigan courts have issued 62 Extreme Risk Protection Orders, allowing for the removal of weapons from those considered to be a threat to themselves or others.



