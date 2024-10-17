Detroit police chief taking new job with mental health network

Detroit Police Department Chief James White will leave his post to become the new president and CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network.

The network is commonly known as DWIHN. It's the largest community mental health organization in Michigan, serving over 120,000 people in Wayne County.

In a statement, DWIHN said White would guide the organization’s continued growth and its expansion of crisis care and community programs.

In a statement attributed to White on the Detroit Police Department's X account, the police chief said he's "honored" to learn that the DWIHN board approved his selection as CEO.

"I look forward to this journey and taking this meaningful role at such an important time," White said.

White said he will announce the timing of his move "at a later date."

White joined the Detroit Police Department in 1996. He was named Detroit's chief of police in 2021. The department has not said would would replace him.