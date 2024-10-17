© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Detroit police chief taking new job with mental health network

Michigan Public | By Briana Rice
Published October 17, 2024 at 4:20 AM EDT
During a press conference when he shared crime statistics, Detroit Police Chief James White said he believes gun-related enforcement has contributed to a decline in violent crime.
Michigan Radio
Detroit Police Department Chief James White will leave his post to become the new president and CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network.

The network is commonly known as DWIHN. It's the largest community mental health organization in Michigan, serving over 120,000 people in Wayne County.

In a statement, DWIHN said White would guide the organization’s continued growth and its expansion of crisis care and community programs.

In a statement attributed to White on the Detroit Police Department's X account, the police chief said he's "honored" to learn that the DWIHN board approved his selection as CEO.

"I look forward to this journey and taking this meaningful role at such an important time," White said.

White said he will announce the timing of his move "at a later date."

White joined the Detroit Police Department in 1996. He was named Detroit's chief of police in 2021. The department has not said would would replace him.
james white, Detroit Police, Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority
Briana Rice
Briana Rice is Michigan Public's criminal justice reporter. She's focused on what Detroiters need to feel safe and whether they're getting it.
