Start of trial delayed in alleged voting equipment tampering scheme

A Michigan attorney accused of conspiring to illegally access voting equipment after the 2020 presidential election has had the start of her trial delayed.

Stefanie Lambert faces criminal charges for allegedly conspiring to gain access to ballot tabulators on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

Lambert and others were trying to prove Trump’s false claims that he won Michigan in 2020, and only lost due to faulty or fraudulent voting equipment. Multiple investigations have proven that to be false.

Lambert’s trial was to start with jury selection Monday. But it was delayed after her attorney, Daniel Hartman, accused prosecutors of withholding evidence.

That evidence is a 2021 letter from the state’s elections director, Jonathan Brater. It laid out who can legally access voting equipment, such as county clerks. The letter has been public for years, but prosecutors never turned it over to the defense, and Hartman said he had never seen it.

A judge shot down Hartman’s motion to dismiss the case, but has now agreed to delay Lambert’s trial until December to give the defense a chance to review the letter.