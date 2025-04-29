Tribar pleads guilty for violating federal Clean Water Act

Tribar Technologies was sentenced today for violating the federal Clean Water Act.

The Southeast Michigan manufacturing company specializes in decorative badge and trim manufacturing, serving automotive and commercial vehicle markets.

On July 23, 2022 one of Tribar Technologies’ plants accumulated 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater with high levels of hexavalent chromium—a chemical linked to cancer. Even after attempting to treat the water, it was still highly contaminated by July 29.

That night, an evening employee released approximately 10,000 gallons of insufficiently treated wastewater into the Wixom sewer system. The move set off over 400 alarm bells—which the then-employee overrode.

Tribar failed to report the illegal discharge until three days later.

Following the release of toxic chemicals, health officials issued a warning to residents to avoid contact with parts of the Huron River. This led to a water testing initiative in Ann Arbor’s Huron River by state and city officials.

The warning was lifted when the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy found the concentration of hexavalent chromium released into the Huron River was less than originally thought.

“Tribar’s failure to adequately train and supervise its employees jeopardized the safety and quality of local water resources,” said Acting United States Attorney Julie Beck in a press release. “This sentence recognizes the importance of strict adherence to regulatory standards and best practices intended to protect human health and the environment.”

Tribar pleaded guilty. The company is now on probation, and will have to pay a $200,000 fine, as well as $20,000 in restitution. They also must implement new environmental management systems and compliance plans within their first 6 months of probation.

“Tribar illegally discharged industrial wastewater, posing a risk to downstream waterways,” said EPA Special Agent in Charge Allison Landsman. “The successful and cooperative effort by EPA, federal and state partners resulted in today’s sentencing, holding Tribar responsible for violating federal environmental law.”