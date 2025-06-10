Two major police associations and State Senator Runestad call for MSP leaders to resign

The Michigan State Police Troopers Association and the Michigan State Police Command Officers Association issued a joint letter Monday.

The letter calls on Michigan State Police Director Colonel James Grady and MSP Chief Deputy Director Lieutenant Colonel Aimee Brimacombe to resign.

According to the MSPTA and the MSPCOA, the two MSP leaders "have lost the support of [their] essential employees" and that they "are no longer able to achieve the Department’s mission and philosophy of leadership."

The MSP challenged an earlier "no confidence" assessment by the MSPTA, so the organization, in partnership with the MSPCOA, conducted an anonymous electronic vote.

More than 75% of members of each organization participated in the poll.

More than 90% of MSPCOA participants and 98% of MSPTA participants voted no confidence in the two leaders.

MSPTA President Nate Johnson and MSPCOA Executive Director Paul M. Pummill signed the letter.

In response to the vote, Michigan Senate Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety Minority Vice Chair Jim Runestad (R-White Lake) also called for the two MSP leaders to resign on Tuesday.

"An astounding majority — over 1,000 of Michigan’s finest — have said that they have no confidence in their leaders," Runestad said in a statement. "It has become alarmingly clear that Col. Grady and Lt. Col. Brimacombe’s failed leadership has disparaged the reputation of the Michigan State Police."

Runestad also said Governor Gretchen Whitmer should relieve them of their duties if they do not resign voluntarily.

"Michigan State Police (MSP) Director Col. James F. Grady II and his leadership team provide unwavering support to department members and are proud of the public safety services delivered every day to the public and our law enforcement partners across the state," MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in a statement.

Banner said it's been a priority for Colonel Grady to conduct in-person visits to MSP worksites.

"During these visits, he’s engaged in meaningful conversations, including seeking input from the membership about morale and opportunities for areas of improvement. Under Colonel Grady’s leadership, the department has continued to invest in better training and professional development opportunities, updated equipment and improved technology. Further, dozens of new troopers joined the ranks last month and this year’s proposed budget includes pay raises for troopers and sergeants. Colonel Grady remains committed to supporting the dedicated, hardworking men and women of the MSP and is focused on moving the department forward while maintaining the department’s proud tradition of service through excellence, integrity and courtesy."