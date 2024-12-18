Michigan nears deadline for cage-free only eggs

Michigan retailers have until December 31st to transition to selling only cage-free eggs. That change is the result of 2019 legislation that banned eggs from birds raised in cages. Egg producers and retailers have been transitioning to cage-free housing ever since.

Will that cause egg prices to skyrocket in Michigan? Probably not, said Vic Veda, Vice President of Communications at the Michigan Retailers Association.

“There's not really a lot of evidence right now for any kind of concerns for big price gouging or things like that,” she said. “There are other states that have also moved to the cage free requirements. And so far we're not seeing a lot of crazy impacts when it comes to that.”

Michigan will join eight other states with cage-free mandates in effect by the end of 2024. Those states include California, Massachusetts and Nevada. Rhode Island’s deadline to transition to cage-free only is in 2026.

Egg prices have risen nationwide recently, but some experts say that’s due to increased demand during the holidays and a nationwide Avian flu outbreak among poultry.

Michigan’s deadline should avoid the holiday surge, Veda said.

But meeting cage-free requirements costs more money, according to a 2023 survey of egg producers. Industry stakeholders estimated an annual loss of $72 million in profit to upgrade housing, feed and labor to care for chickens not kept in cages. It’s unclear if producers will pass those costs on to consumers.

Under the law, “cage free” means poultry have at least one to one and a half square feet of space to move around. They must also have access to enrichment activities that allow them to “exhibit natural behaviors,” according to the law. That can include perches and scratch boxes.

In Michigan, the regulations only apply to farms with more than 3,000 egg-laying hens.

Business owners selling or serving shell eggs must confirm with their suppliers that the eggs come from facilities that meet those requirements. The law covers all poultry, from chickens to guinea fowl.