Gambling generated half a billion dollars in tax revenue for state education fund in 2024

Legal gambling in Michigan generated about half a billion dollars in tax revenue for the state School Aid Fund, according to a recent report by the Michigan Gaming Control Board, which oversees casinos and other forms of betting in the state.

The fund supports K-12 public schools in Michigan. Gambling tax revenue is a drop in the bucket compared to property and sales taxes, but that amount has been increasing every year since online gambling became legal in Michigan in 2021.

This year, about 80% ($400 million) of those taxes came from online gambling. But there’s also been an increase in calls to the state’s problem gambling help line.

A big concern for preventing addiction is the ease of access to online gambling, said Alia Lucas, a gambling disorder program specialist at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“So rather than get up and get dressed and go to a casino, I am now able to gamble from my phone, from my computer, from my living room,” she said. That increased access increases engagement with gambling, which also means the health department has to increase awareness about problem gambling, Lucas said.

“It's required us to be more creative in our approach to making sure that we're providing the necessary information to the Michigan public as to what to look for as far as the signs, how to get help if you need it, and where that help is available,” she said.

Gambling tax revenue also went to a few smaller funds. Two of those focus on preventing and treating gambling addiction. The Compulsive Gambling Prevention Fund is a collaboration between the gaming control board, the Michigan Lottery and the health department, said Lucas.

“Our interest is making sure that the Michigan public that's gambling are doing so healthily,” she said.