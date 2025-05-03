Help Wanted: summer jobs for teenagers

The summer job is a normal part of being a teen in Michigan.

However, a new forecast predicts a tight summer job market for Michigan teens.

Analysts say more than 50% of Michigan 16-to 19-year-olds are expected to try to land a job between June and August. Traditionally, retail and food jobs are prime summer jobs for teenagers. Seasonal industries that need larger staffing levels during the summer months are typically where teens entering the labor force find employment.

But the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget predicts a higher teen unemployment rate this summer.

The forecast calls for a 15.8% teen unemployment rate in Michigan this summer, up from 12.6% in 2024.

“Michigan teens should prepare for a tighter labor market this summer compared to the past couple years,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “Many teens will find work, but unemployment has been rising, similar to overall statewide workforce trends.”

In fact, forecasters say summer 2025 may have the largest teen summer unemployment rate since 2020, during the COVID pandemic.