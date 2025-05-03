© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Help Wanted: summer jobs for teenagers

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published May 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Sign text closeup for help wanted with red and white colors by entrance to store shop business building during corona virus covid 19 pandemic
Andriy Blokhin - stock.adobe.com
/
387670603
Teens looking for jobs this summer

The summer job is a normal part of being a teen in Michigan.

However, a new forecast predicts a tight summer job market for Michigan teens.

Analysts say more than 50% of Michigan 16-to 19-year-olds are expected to try to land a job between June and August. Traditionally, retail and food jobs are prime summer jobs for teenagers. Seasonal industries that need larger staffing levels during the summer months are typically where teens entering the labor force find employment.

But the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget predicts a higher teen unemployment rate this summer.

The forecast calls for a 15.8% teen unemployment rate in Michigan this summer, up from 12.6% in 2024.

“Michigan teens should prepare for a tighter labor market this summer compared to the past couple years,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “Many teens will find work, but unemployment has been rising, similar to overall statewide workforce trends.”

In fact, forecasters say summer 2025 may have the largest teen summer unemployment rate since 2020, during the COVID pandemic.
Tags
Economy summer jobsTeen employmentteen unemploymentemployment
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody