Would mandatory kindergarten improve student outcomes?

Michigan Public | By Christopher G. Johnson
Published March 13, 2024 at 5:18 PM EDT
Monkey Business Images/Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co
/
31993783

A bill introduced in the State Senate by Dayna Polehanki, a Democrat from Livonia, would make kindergarten mandatory.

Currently, students in the state don’t have to attend school until first grade.

The goal is to improve academic achievement. — The requirement could also help address chronic absenteeism.

“We want to send a signal that we value early education here in Michigan, we value it enough to make kindergarten mandatory and we're gonna try to make it as accessible for everyone to get their kid into some sort of good quality kindergarten programming, whether it's at home or in a private setting or in a public setting or half-day or full-day,” said Polehanki.

Asked about the cost, Polehanki went on to say, “we don't think it's gonna be this huge exodus into kindergarten that's gonna shock the system. I think it'll probably end up being more of a wash in terms of funding, with some kids entering and then, you know,, enrollment still trending downward.”

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia require that children attend kindergarten.

If passed, the bill wouldn't take effect until next year.
Christopher G. Johnson
Christopher Johnson is married with two daughters. Born and raised in Detroit, he is a floating fill-in host at Michigan Public.
