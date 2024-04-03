Deal settles dispute with teachers in Flint Community Schools

Flint Community Schools district and its teachers’ union have reached a deal to avert a potential strike.

The deal was approved unanimously by the Flint Board of Education Wednesday night. A few hours later, the United Teachers of Flint approved the deal with 96% of the rank-and-file voting to support it.

“It was about coming together,” said Flint Superintendent Kevelin Jones.

“Coming together” looked unlikely just a matter of weeks ago.

The Board of Education rejected a previous proposal, citing the district’s serious financial issues. Union leaders threatened to strike after the board’s decision.

Wednesday’s votes averted the potential strike.

“It was about getting to the table,” said Bruce Jordan, with the Michigan Education Association.

Jordan said its also about finding “a path forward together.”

The path forward for Flint Community Schools is not entirely clear. The district has an operational deficit of $14 million.

The two sides say they now plan to work together to convince state officials to provide more funding for the struggling Flint school district.