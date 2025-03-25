UM Alumni Association cancels minority scholarship program

A scholarship program that’s supported minority students at the University of Michigan since 2008 is ending.

The LEAD program gave merit-based scholarships to admitted UM students from racial and ethnic minority groups. It started as a way to promote diversity in the student body after Michigan outlawed Affirmative Action policies.

But as of last week, the program is no longer. The University of Michigan Alumni Association, which manages the LEAD Program, announced its cancellation in a statement on the Association’s website.

“The Alumni Association of the University of Michigan is discontinuing the LEAD Scholars program, effective immediately,” the statement read. “This decision is necessary to comply with all applicable laws.”

The statement goes on to say that this decision will not affect current LEAD scholars whose funds have already been disbursed for the school year, and that “The Alumni Association will work with current LEAD Scholars, making them aware of other available financial options and opportunities so they can continue their studies.”

The Alumni Association, which is an independent non-profit, appears to have made the decision as a pre-emptive move to avoid potential repercussions from President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump has taken aggressive measures against UM and other schools with programs his administration believes promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

The Alumni Association says LEAD scholarships have supported around 900 UM students since the program’s inception.

*Editor's note: UM holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.