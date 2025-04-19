MSU Faculty Senate joins call to establish Big 10 "mutual defense compact”

Michigan State University’s Faculty Senate passed a resolution this week, joining other Big 10 Universities in a call to establish a "mutual defense compact.”

The non-binding resolution calls upon members of the Big 10 to collaborate on legal strategy, and establish legal defense funds to be shared between members.

The resolution was first proposed by faculty at Rutgers University last month, in an effort to defend “academic freedom, institutional integrity, and the research enterprise,” as “escalating politically motivated actions by governmental bodies pose a significant threat to the foundational principles of American higher education, including the autonomy of university governance, the integrity of scientific research, and the protection of free speech.”

Along with the resolution, staff released a statement in support of “the core mission and values of higher education.”

Chemistry Professor Angela Wilson is chair of the MSU Faculty Senate.

“The compact, I believe, reflects many of the concerns that faculty across our nation are experiencing or feeling at present, and I want to be clear that this is regardless of their political affiliation,” she said in an emailed statement. “We are greatly invested in the training and opportunities for the current and future workforce, we consider our national security, our economy, our leadership in the world in science and technology, and so many other aspects of the future.”

This comes as the Trump administration doubles down on targeting the funding of universities it says have failed to comply with recent executive orders. Those orders typically deal with antisemitism investigations and diversity, equity and inclusion program bans.

In an emailed statement, an MSU spokesperson said the university "has joined relevant litigation in support of critical research, is providing available support to international students impacted by recent visa revocations and is actively engaged with elected officials on behalf of our students, faculty and staff.”

“The university will continue to work in support of our campus community in accordance with our values and in compliance with the law," the statement continued.

On Thursday, the University of Michigan’s Faculty Senate voted on a similar resolution calling for the establishment of a compact. The results are expected to be released on Sunday at 4 p.m .

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.