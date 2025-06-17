Interlochen investigating former faculty from 60s, 70s for alleged sexual misconduct

For over a year, Interlochen Center for the Arts has been looking into reports of sexual misconduct involving former faculty members who taught at the academy over 50 years ago.

Interlochen did not give names of those being investigated or how many people have come forward with allegations.

But officials said the faculty members taught during the 1960s and 1970s and are not currently employed by Interlochen. At least one person who's being investigated is dead.

Current faculty, staff, alumni and families got word of the investigation Friday evening in an email from ICA President Trey Devey.

"We recognize how painful and difficult it can be to share deeply personal experiences of harm, and we are listening with integrity, candor, and compassion," the school said in a an online message .

Interlochen Center for the Arts has operated a summer camp in northern Michigan since 1928 and a boarding high school since 1962.

Speaking with IPR News on Friday, Devey said the first inquiry was made in April of 2024.

After going through the school's Board of Trustees, ICA hired Sanghavi Law Office , a Massachusetts-based firm that specializes in civil rights complaints in schools.

Elizabeth Sanghavi and Jane Lopez are the attorneys overseeing the investigation and have been speaking with alumni and former faculty members. Devey said the school decided to open the investigation to the public "to have a fully comprehensive process."

"We hope, through this outreach, that individuals will come forward by the end of this summer. That would be our hope," Devey told IPR News. "But someone may decide to come forward on their own timetable, because they are dealing with difficult topics."

While the Board of Trustees receives updates on the investigation, Sanghavi does not represent Interlochen as legal counsel, Devey said. Their role is to investigate.

At this time, law enforcement is not involved in the process. The allegations involve someone who is dead, said ICA spokesperson Maureen Oleson, and because of the amount of time that has passed, it falls outside the statute of limitations.

Devey also said it was too early to say whether the school would make the findings public when the investigation concludes but that it would be his expectation to do so.

"At this point, we're really trying to ensure the integrity of the process," he said.

The Sanghavi attorneys are asking anyone with knowledge of misconduct —whether it was seen or experienced personally — to reach out to them directly. Their contact information is below:

Elizabeth Sanghavi, elizabeth@sanghavilawoffice.com, 617-505-3010

Jane (Jenni) Lopez, jane@sanghavilawoffice.com, 617-505-3007

Devey said there will be challenges that come from opening an investigation into something alleged to have happened over five decades ago but that Interlochen has a responsibility to hear the reports and concerns.

"I appreciate the fact that our leadership has taken this approach to expanding the investigation so that we can really look at our history honestly, and with candor, and learn from it," he said.

Interlochen students and families can report harmful conduct using one of four methods below:

