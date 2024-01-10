© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Draft report: New nuclear power plants will be needed, as state transitions to net zero emissions

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published January 10, 2024 at 7:55 PM EST
On the right, steam rises from the DTE Energy's Fermi 2 nuclear power plant. On the left in the distance the smoke stacks of the Monroe power plant.
Lester Graham
On the right, steam rises from the DTE Energy's Fermi 2 nuclear power plant. On the left in the distance the smoke stacks of the Monroe power plant.

Michigan will need to not only maintain its current nuclear power plants but also add new ones, in order to meet its clean energy goals.

That's the conclusion of a draft report commissioned by the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Michigan's clean energy standard aims for 50% of the state's electricity to be produced with renewable or zero net-emission sources by 2030, 60% by 2035, and 100% by 2040.

The Enercon draft report commissioned by the state's utility regulator says nuclear energy will have to be one of those sources, as Michigan's reliance on wind and solar expands, and its reliance on coal and natural gas declines.

The report acknowledges that new reactors come with a very high upfront construction cost, but once in operation, produce highly reliable electricity.

The report also says Michigan has a good safety record for its nuclear facilities. But critics say the drafters did not mention a 1966 accident at the Fermi I plant (shuttered since 1972) that melted a portion of the plant's fuel. They say the report seriously downplays the risks of nuclear energy.
Tags
Environment & Climate Change nuclearnuclear powernuclear energymichigan public service commission
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content