You can go fishing for free this weekend in Michigan

You can fish for free this weekend on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18.

All fishing license fees will be waived for both days. But you still have to abide by all of the fishing regulations that are in place across the state.

Residents and visitors can enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes waters for all species of fish.

Normally, a recreation passport is required at state parks, but during free fishing weekend, a recreation passport will not be required.

Addie Myers is a fisheries biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

"The reason that we do it at Michigan DNR is to try to get family and friends and folks out into the outdoors and maybe those who don't normally fish an opportunity to try fishing without having to purchase a license," she said.

She said if you want to see if you can eat the fish you're allowed to keep, you can check out the Eat Safe Fish Michigan website.

"It has an entire guideline of, you know, places that one that have just statewide guidance for contamination and two for options for specific water bodies."

If you don't feel like fishing this weekend, you'll have another free fishing weekend opportunity on June 8 and 9. You can learn more here.