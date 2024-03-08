National parks and wildlife refuges facing cuts in compromise budget in Washington

Congress has approved compromise spending bills that cut funding for agencies that maintain wildlife habitat.

The National Park Service, which includes Isle Royale National Park, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, could see a 4.3% cut. The National Park Service already was hit with the cost of a 5.2% increase in employee wages last year.

Budgets for national wildlife refuges, which include the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge, Seney National Wildlife Refuge, and the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge, are expected to be cut by 2.6%. Refuge managers are already strapped because of changes in wildlife habitat caused by climate change.

Federal money going to state agencies and tribes to preserve habitat for animals that are not hunted or fished also likely to see cuts. Those species include endangered and threatened wildlife such as Kirtland’s warblers, Blanding’s turtles, trumpeter swans, and moose.