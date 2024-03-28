Groups say EGLE's Public Participation Process favors polluters

Community groups say the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's public comment process favors corporate polluters over communities affected by their pollution.

That's in response to the agency's request for public feedback on a draft of its public participation policy.

Simone Sagovac is with the Southwest Detroit Community Benefits Coalition.

"It isn't a fair process or a good process, without a fair playing field to start, Sagovac said. "EGLE engages with companies from the start, when a permit application is submitted. But the affected community doesn't learn about the permit's details until the very end of the process, when the public hearings are held."

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI 12) also participated in the press conference. She said EGLE's public hearings seemed more performative than real, and many constituents believe the agency's decision to issue a permit has already been made before the public hearing.

Others said EGLE does not consider the cumulative impact on communities of multiple kinds and sources of pollution during the public hearings.

EGLE declined to comment on the criticism. The deadline to give feedback on the draft public participation policy is April 1.