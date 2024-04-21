Flint to resume replacing lead service lines this week

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the work of inspecting suspected lead service lines will resume this week.

Since 2016, Flint has inspected more than 29,000 pipes connecting homes and businesses to city water mains. More than 10,000 lead service lines have been replaced.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the contractors will begin inspecting nearly three dozen more service lines starting Wednesday. “Probably those 31 lines still remaining to be replaced will happen before the end of this month. Once our contractor gets engaged, they go pretty quickly and pretty fast,” he said.

But more need to be inspected. Neeley said there are about 1,900 the city has not received permission to inspect.

“We have at least made three attempts to all of those structures with no response and or people not being available to allow us to replace those lead service lines,” said Neeley.

Thursday marks the tenth anniversary of the start of Flint’s water crisis.