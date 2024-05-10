The Great Lakes region is blessed with an abundance of water. But water quality, affordability, and aging water infrastructure are vulnerabilities that have been ignored for far too long. In this series, members of the Great Lakes News Collaborative, Michigan Public, Bridge Michigan, Great Lakes Now, The Narwhal, and Circle of Blue, explore what it might take to preserve and protect this precious resource. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.
The Bird Connection: A new documentary coming May 27
We share our world with birds. And what affects them, affects us. Birds are losing their habitat, dying in large from disease, and ingesting toxic chemicals. And if we think it is just birds that are being affected by those environmental changes, that's naive. We live in these places, too.
Hear more about the threats birds face and what's being done to help them in Michigan Public's documentary, The Bird Connection: Change and Decline in Our World. Airing Monday, May 27 at 3 and 8 p.m.
Join us for a live Issues & Ale discussion on May 21 in Ypsilanti.