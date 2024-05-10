The Bird Connection: A new documentary coming May 27

We share our world with birds. And what affects them, affects us. Birds are losing their habitat, dying in large from disease, and ingesting toxic chemicals. And if we think it is just birds that are being affected by those environmental changes, that's naive. We live in these places, too.

Hear more about the threats birds face and what's being done to help them in Michigan Public's documentary, The Bird Connection: Change and Decline in Our World. Airing Monday, May 27 at 3 and 8 p.m.

