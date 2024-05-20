Motor City comes out to cosplay

Motor City Comic Con (MC3) is a great place for fans hoping to meet Captain Kirk, talk to a Mandalorian, or take photos with an original Power Ranger. The event brought in around 40 celebrities to meet with fans and sign autographs.

MC3 happens twice a year. It is three days of artists, vendors, celebrities and competitions. But the real story is the cosplay. That’s where people come dressed as their favorite characters.

MC3 is well attended and it can be hard to get through without bumping into a transformer, Strawberry Shortcake, or Gene Simmons. Maybe even a droid or two. Many cosplayers make their own costumes and say they put in a lot of time handcrafting their costumes. Many of the outfits are a work of art in their own right.

1 of 4 — floragato.jpg A Comic Con attendee who only identified themselves as Floragato, a Grass-type, feline Pokemon. Beth Weiler / Michigan Public 2 of 4 — father_daughter.jpg Audrey Warren as Ahsoka Tano and Jason as an Imperial Officer from Star Wars. Beth Weiler / Michigan Public 3 of 4 — strawberry_shortcake.jpg A cosplayer dressed as Strawberry Shortcake at the May 2024 Motor City Comic Con. Beth Weiler / Michigan Public 4 of 4 — gene_simmons.jpg Jim Phillips came to this year's Comic Con dressed as a convincing Gene Simmons: the bassist and co-lead singer of the rock band Kiss. Beth Weiler / Michigan Public

Sarah Theifels came as the Fat Lady Portrait from Harry Potter. It’s the magic painting that conceals the door to the Gryffindor dormitory.

Beth Weiler / Michigan Public Sarah Theifels dressed as the Fat Lady Portrait from Harry Potter: the magic painting that conceals the door to the Gryffindor dormitory.

She made the frame out of foam insulation, foam modeling clay, and lots of spraypaint. “I just cut out the base shape. It was it was a lot of trips to Lowe's and, Jo-Ann fabrics and trial and error,” Theifels said. She also made the dress, saying she tried really hard to copy what was portrayed in the movies.

Theifels has been to several Comic Cons, she said. “I love coming so much. Everyone is just all in. And you see really great costumes, meet some really fun people and talk with some really great artists. And it's just a celebration of just everything. And I love that,” she said.

Then there are cosplayers who come as a group and choose a theme. This group of eleven were inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog. It started as a SEGA video game in the 90s.

“We've been doing [Comic] Cons for about three years now,” said Anna Rohrer, sporting vampire fangs and blue hair.

Vivian Norris chimed in, “I've been doing [cosplay] for ten years. We've all been doing it as a group for about three years. And basically the concepts just appear in the group chat like, ‘Hey, let's do this… but make it punk!’”

Norris was inspired by Doctor Robotnic and had a large fu-manchu mustache and a bald cap concealing all her hair. She said there were a lot of characters to choose from. “So, everybody just, like, pick a character and then just run with the punk theme,” she said.

Beth Weiler / Michigan Public This group of cosplayers said they were inspired by the video game Sonic the Hedgehog, with a punk twist.

The whole group, including Norris’s mom and aunt, were excited to enter the Cosplay Contest, hosted Saturday evening. The contest had cash prizes for winners.

Several fans use this opportunity to share their love of comics and cosplay with their children. Evan Hughes brought his six year old son Jasper, who dressed up as Chewbacca from Star Wars. “He's the good guy,” said Jasper.

And for those who didn’t come with a group, it was a great place to find like-minded people. Ben Hunt as Batman, Noah Tuzas as Robin, and Shelby Ruffini as Catwoman were posing for pictures. They had only just met each other as they were walking through the event.

Beth Weiler / Michigan Public Ben Hunt as Batman, Noah Tuzas as Robin, and Shelby Ruffini as Catwoman. The three met each other at Comic Con and spent time walking around together and posing for photographs.

MC3 hosted over 300 booths with vendors, crafters, and artists selling their work.

1 of 7 — nebula_amusements_dice.jpg A selection of custom polyhedral dice from Nebula Amusements, one of the many vendors at Motor City Comic Con. The die are used in the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Beth Weiler / Michigan Public 2 of 7 — cat_people3.jpg Angel Egle Wierenga of EWAcats creates art featuring cats as various fantasy and pop culture characters. She was one of many artists and vendors attending Motor City Comic Con. Beth Weiler / Michigan Public 3 of 7 — legos1.jpg Lego "minis" are popular souvenirs at Comic Con, with multiple vendors selling hundreds of different familiar characters. Beth Weiler / Michigan Public 4 of 7 — dragonwycks1.jpg Terri Wenzel and her husband John are the creators of TerriDragon collectibles: soft sculpture dragons that are each modeled after literary, historical, Celtic, fairy, and pop culture figures. Some of the dragons in this photo include Gandalf the Grey from Lord of the Rings, Ivy the witch, and the Plague Doctor. Beth Weiler / Michigan Public 5 of 7 — dragonwycks2.jpg Terri Wenzel and her husband John are the creators of TerriDragon collectibles: soft sculpture dragons that are each modeled after literary, historical, Celtic, fairy, and pop culture figures. The dragons in this photo are based on characters from the Harry Potter series: Professors Snape, McGonagall and Dumbledore. Beth Weiler / Michigan Public 6 of 7 — paper_flowers4.jpg These paper flower arrangements, featuring characters from Disney, Nintendo, Pokemon and more, are the creations of Rachel Boggs. Each arrangement is unique and requires no watering. Beth Weiler / Michigan Public 7 of 7 — paper_flowers3.jpg A paper flower creation of Squirtle the Pokemon by Rachel Boggs, artist, animator, and one of the vendors at Comic Con. Beth Weiler / Michigan Public

Aaron Long drove from Kansas.

“I do all traditional oils on canvas. I love painting landscapes and then I add little nerdy things into them. So, I have dragons flying through my landscapes, I have characters from my favorite movies and shows,” Long said. “I love my Old Friends piece. It's got Gandalf and Bilbo walking through a nice warm forest.”

1 of 3 — aaron_long3.jpg Aaron Long sold this original painting of Gandalf from Lord of the Rings at Motor City Comic Con. Beth Weiler / Michigan Public 2 of 3 — aaron_long1.jpg Two of Aaron Long's original paintings inspired by the fantasy epic Lord of the Rings. Beth Weiler / Michigan Public 3 of 3 — aaron_long2.jpg A selection of Aaron Long's original paintings for sale at Motor City Comic Con. Long said he loves to insert his favorite characters into traditional landscape paintings. Beth Weiler / Michigan Public

Long said his wife is also a painter and her work was also featured.

“It's a lot of fun. I love the whole scene. I love the nerd culture and it's a great time,”