Duggan unveils first phase of Detroit’s plan to create solar neighborhoods

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan unveiled the first phase of the city’s plan to transform some of its most blighted communities into “solar neighborhoods” today.

That effort will install solar arrays on about 100 blighted acres. Duggan says that after fully completed, the project should create enough energy to power all of Detroit's 127 municipal buildings.

There are a few occupied homes remaining in the three phase-one neighborhoods announced today. Most of those homeowners have already agreed to take a buyout and move elsewhere. And Duggan says those who choose to remain will see major improvements.

"And every one of those homeowners is going to get $15 to $25,000 each for their home to upgrade with new windows, a new furnace, a new hot water heater, new roofing. We are going to make the neighborhoods around this area bloom,” Duggan said.

Duggan says the city plans to announce three more designated solar neighborhoods next year.

