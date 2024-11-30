EPA report: vehicle fuel efficiency up; CO2 emissions down

A recent federal report finds vehicle fuel economy hit a record high and greenhouse gas emissions reached a record low in 2023 model year cars and light trucks.

This is the 50th year for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Automotive Trends Report.

This year’s issue of the annual report said with the average fuel economy going up just over a mile per gallon from the previous year, the 2023 vehicle average is 27.1 miles per gallon. That is 40% higher compared to vehicles in 2004. Electric and hybrid electric cars are included in that average.

CO2 emissions have gone down by 31% over the same two decade period. When you compare carbon emissions to the previous year, they decreased a little more than 5%.

The EPA also reported that all 14 large automotive manufacturers are in compliance with the agency’s greenhouse gas program requirements through the model year 2023 reporting period.

The agency said over the 50 years it’s been issuing this report, other pollutants such as hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and particle emissions are down by 99%.

The EPA expects the trends to continue as electric car and truck production increases.

However, the political changes in Washington could upset those expectations.

